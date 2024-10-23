DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to movie and OTT releases - Oct 2024

CHENNAI: Wondering what titles to start with? We have you covered. Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge:

Name: The Legend of Hanuman Season 5

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 13

Cast: Damandeep Singh Baggan, Sharad Kelkar, Sanket Mhatre and Shakti Singh

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Name: Beauty in Black

Language: English

Episodes: 16

Cast: Taylor Polidore Williams, Amber Reign Smith, Crystle Stewart and Ricco Ross

Streaming platform: Netflix

Name: Before

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Cast: Billy Crystal, Jacobi Jupe, Judith Light and Rosie Perez

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Name: Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Language: Japanese

Episodes: 6

Cast: Ryoma Takeuchi, Kento Kaku and Yuumi Kawai

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Name: Hellbound season 2

Language: Korean

Episodes: 6

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Sung Cheol and Kim Shin Rok

Streaming platform: Netflix