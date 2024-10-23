DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to movie and OTT releases - Oct 2024
CHENNAI: Wondering what titles to start with? We have you covered. Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge:
Name: The Legend of Hanuman Season 5
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 13
Cast: Damandeep Singh Baggan, Sharad Kelkar, Sanket Mhatre and Shakti Singh
Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Name: Beauty in Black
Language: English
Episodes: 16
Cast: Taylor Polidore Williams, Amber Reign Smith, Crystle Stewart and Ricco Ross
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: Before
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: Billy Crystal, Jacobi Jupe, Judith Light and Rosie Perez
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
Name: Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Language: Japanese
Episodes: 6
Cast: Ryoma Takeuchi, Kento Kaku and Yuumi Kawai
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Name: Hellbound season 2
Language: Korean
Episodes: 6
Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Sung Cheol and Kim Shin Rok
Streaming platform: Netflix