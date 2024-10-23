DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to movie and OTT releases - Oct 2024

Begin typing your search...

    Poster of new OTT shows releasing this week

    CHENNAI: Wondering what titles to start with? We have you covered. Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge:

    Name: The Legend of Hanuman Season 5

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 13

    Cast: Damandeep Singh Baggan, Sharad Kelkar, Sanket Mhatre and Shakti Singh

    Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

    Name: Beauty in Black

    Language: English

    Episodes: 16

    Cast: Taylor Polidore Williams, Amber Reign Smith, Crystle Stewart and Ricco Ross

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: Before

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Billy Crystal, Jacobi Jupe, Judith Light and Rosie Perez

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+

    Name: Like a Dragon: Yakuza

    Language: Japanese

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Ryoma Takeuchi, Kento Kaku and Yuumi Kawai

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Name: Hellbound season 2

    Language: Korean

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Sung Cheol and Kim Shin Rok

    Streaming platform: Netflix

