DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to movie and OTT releases - Nov 2024

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Nov 2024 7:37 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-27 02:08:53  )
    CHENNAI: As we march towards the final week of November, here are the many new web series that are set to entertain us on different streaming platforms:


    Name: Parachute

    Language: Tamil

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Kishore, Krishna, Kani and Kaali Venkat

    Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar




    Name: The Trunk

    Language: Korean

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo

    Streaming platform: Netflix



    Name: Vikkatakavi

    Language: Telugu

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Megha Akash and Naresh Agastya

    Streaming platform: Zee5

    Name: The Madness

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Colman Domingo and Marsha Stephanie Blake

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: Senna

    Language: Portuguese

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Gabriel Leone and Kaya Scodelario

    Streaming platform: Netflix



