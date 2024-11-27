DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to movie and OTT releases - Nov 2024
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: As we march towards the final week of November, here are the many new web series that are set to entertain us on different streaming platforms:
Name: Parachute
Language: Tamil
Episodes: 6
Cast: Kishore, Krishna, Kani and Kaali Venkat
Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Name: The Trunk
Language: Korean
Episodes: 8
Cast: Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: Vikkatakavi
Language: Telugu
Episodes: 6
Cast: Megha Akash and Naresh Agastya
Streaming platform: Zee5
Name: The Madness
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Colman Domingo and Marsha Stephanie Blake
Streaming platform: Netflix
Name: Senna
Language: Portuguese
Episodes: 6
Cast: Gabriel Leone and Kaya Scodelario
Streaming platform: Netflix