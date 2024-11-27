DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to movie and OTT releases - Nov 2024

CHENNAI: As we march towards the final week of November, here are the many new web series that are set to entertain us on different streaming platforms:





Name: Parachute

Language: Tamil

Episodes: 6

Cast: Kishore, Krishna, Kani and Kaali Venkat

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar













Name: The Trunk

Language: Korean

Episodes: 8

Cast: Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo

Streaming platform: Netflix









Name: Vikkatakavi

Language: Telugu

Episodes: 6

Cast: Megha Akash and Naresh Agastya

Streaming platform: Zee5

Name: The Madness

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Colman Domingo and Marsha Stephanie Blake

Streaming platform: Netflix

Name: Senna

Language: Portuguese

Episodes: 6

Cast: Gabriel Leone and Kaya Scodelario

Streaming platform: Netflix







