    DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to movie and OTT releases - Nov 2024

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    DTNEXT Bureau|20 Nov 2024 7:00 AM IST
    DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to movie and OTT releases - Nov 2024
    Posters of the series 

    CHENNAI: As we begin the exciting third week of November, many new web series are set to entertain us on different streaming platforms.


    Name: 900 Days Without Anabel

    Language: Spanish

    Episodes: 3

    Cast: Elias Argentiere

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: Wish List Games

    Language: English

    Episodes: 5

    Cast: Nick Cannon and Lele Pons

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Name: When The Phone Rings

    Language: Korean

    Episodes: 12

    Cast: Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: The Sex Lives Of College Girls Season 3

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Pauline Chalamet and Amrit Kaur

    Streaming platform: JioCinema

    Name: Adoration

    Language: Italian

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Alice Lupparelli and Beatrice Puccilli

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    OTT seriesNetflixPrime Video
    DTNEXT Bureau

