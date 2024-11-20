DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to movie and OTT releases - Nov 2024

CHENNAI: As we begin the exciting third week of November, many new web series are set to entertain us on different streaming platforms.





Name: 900 Days Without Anabel

Language: Spanish

Episodes: 3

Cast: Elias Argentiere

Streaming platform: Netflix

Name: Wish List Games

Language: English

Episodes: 5

Cast: Nick Cannon and Lele Pons

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Name: When The Phone Rings

Language: Korean

Episodes: 12

Cast: Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin

Streaming platform: Netflix

Name: The Sex Lives Of College Girls Season 3

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Cast: Pauline Chalamet and Amrit Kaur

Streaming platform: JioCinema

Name: Adoration

Language: Italian

Episodes: 6

Cast: Alice Lupparelli and Beatrice Puccilli

Streaming platform: Netflix