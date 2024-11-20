DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to movie and OTT releases - Nov 2024
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: As we begin the exciting third week of November, many new web series are set to entertain us on different streaming platforms.
Name: 900 Days Without Anabel
Language: Spanish
Episodes: 3
Cast: Elias Argentiere
Streaming platform: Netflix
============================
Name: Wish List Games
Language: English
Episodes: 5
Cast: Nick Cannon and Lele Pons
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
==========================
Name: When The Phone Rings
Language: Korean
Episodes: 12
Cast: Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin
Streaming platform: Netflix
============================
Name: The Sex Lives Of College Girls Season 3
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: Pauline Chalamet and Amrit Kaur
Streaming platform: JioCinema
==============================
Name: Adoration
Language: Italian
Episodes: 6
Cast: Alice Lupparelli and Beatrice Puccilli
Streaming platform: Netflix