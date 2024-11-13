DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to movie and OTT releases - Nov 2024

CHENNAI: As we begin the exciting first week of November, many new web series are set to entertain us on different streaming platforms.

Name: The Magic Of Shiri

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 10

Cast: Divyanka Tripathi, Namit Das and Jaaved Jaaferi

Streaming platform: JioCinema

Name: Freedom At Midnight

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 7

Cast: Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra and Rajendra Chawla

Streaming platform: Sony Liv

Name: Dune: Prophecy

Language: English

Episodes: 6

Cast: Travis Fimmel, Camilla Beeput and Sarah Lam

Streaming platform: JioCinema

Name: Bad Sisters Season 2

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson and Sarah Greene

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Name: Cross

Language: English

Episodes: 8

Cast: Aldis Hodge, Jennifer Wigmore and Mercedes de la Zerda

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video