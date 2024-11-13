Begin typing your search...

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Nov 2024 4:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-12 22:30:41  )
    DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to movie and OTT releases - Nov 2024
    CHENNAI: As we begin the exciting first week of November, many new web series are set to entertain us on different streaming platforms.

    Name: The Magic Of Shiri

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Divyanka Tripathi, Namit Das and Jaaved Jaaferi

    Streaming platform: JioCinema

    Name: Freedom At Midnight

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 7

    Cast: Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra and Rajendra Chawla

    Streaming platform: Sony Liv

    Name: Dune: Prophecy

    Language: English

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Travis Fimmel, Camilla Beeput and Sarah Lam

    Streaming platform: JioCinema

    Name: Bad Sisters Season 2

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson and Sarah Greene

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+

    Name: Cross

    Language: English

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Aldis Hodge, Jennifer Wigmore and Mercedes de la Zerda

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

