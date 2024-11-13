DT Watchlist: Your ultimate guide to movie and OTT releases - Nov 2024
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: As we begin the exciting first week of November, many new web series are set to entertain us on different streaming platforms.
Name: The Magic Of Shiri
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 10
Cast: Divyanka Tripathi, Namit Das and Jaaved Jaaferi
Streaming platform: JioCinema
Name: Freedom At Midnight
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 7
Cast: Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra and Rajendra Chawla
Streaming platform: Sony Liv
Name: Dune: Prophecy
Language: English
Episodes: 6
Cast: Travis Fimmel, Camilla Beeput and Sarah Lam
Streaming platform: JioCinema
Name: Bad Sisters Season 2
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson and Sarah Greene
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
Name: Cross
Language: English
Episodes: 8
Cast: Aldis Hodge, Jennifer Wigmore and Mercedes de la Zerda
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video