DT Watchlist: New OTT shows releasing this week (Sept 18 - 24, 2024)

CHENNAI: Here is a list of new OTT shows that you can binge on:

Name: Thalaivettiyan Paalayam

Language: Tamil

Episodes: 8

Cast: Abishek Kumar, Chetan Kadambi and Devadarshini

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: September 20

Name: What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates

Language: English

Episodes: 5

Cast: Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and James Cameron

Streaming platform: Netflix

Release date: September 18

Name: Agatha All Along

Language: English

Episodes: 9

Cast: Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke and Sasheer Zamata

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: September 19

Name: La Maison

Language: English

Episodes: 10

Cast: Florence Loiret Caille, Vincent Colombe and Carole Bouquet

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Release date: September 20

Name: The Queen Of Villains

Language: Japanese

Episodes: 5

Cast: Yuriyan Retriever, Erika Karata and Ayame Goriki

Streaming platform: Netflix

Release date: September 19