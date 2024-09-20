DT Watchlist: New OTT shows releasing this week (Sept 18 - 24, 2024)
From Thalaivettiyan Paalayam to Agatha All Along , here are list of new OTT shows releasing this week
CHENNAI: Here is a list of new OTT shows that you can binge on:
Name: Thalaivettiyan Paalayam
Language: Tamil
Episodes: 8
Cast: Abishek Kumar, Chetan Kadambi and Devadarshini
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: September 20
========================
Name: What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates
Language: English
Episodes: 5
Cast: Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and James Cameron
Streaming platform: Netflix
Release date: September 18
==================================
Name: Agatha All Along
Language: English
Episodes: 9
Cast: Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke and Sasheer Zamata
Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Release date: September 19
=====================================
Name: La Maison
Language: English
Episodes: 10
Cast: Florence Loiret Caille, Vincent Colombe and Carole Bouquet
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
Release date: September 20
==========================================
Name: The Queen Of Villains
Language: Japanese
Episodes: 5
Cast: Yuriyan Retriever, Erika Karata and Ayame Goriki
Streaming platform: Netflix
Release date: September 19