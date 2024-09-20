Begin typing your search...

    DT Watchlist: New OTT shows releasing this week (Sept 18 - 24, 2024)

    From Thalaivettiyan Paalayam to Agatha All Along , here are list of new OTT shows releasing this week

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Sep 2024 2:09 PM GMT
    Poster of new OTT shows releasing this week

    CHENNAI: Here is a list of new OTT shows that you can binge on:

    Name: Thalaivettiyan Paalayam

    Language: Tamil

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Abishek Kumar, Chetan Kadambi and Devadarshini

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Release date: September 20

    Name: What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates

    Language: English

    Episodes: 5

    Cast: Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci and James Cameron

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Release date: September 18

    Name: Agatha All Along

    Language: English

    Episodes: 9

    Cast: Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke and Sasheer Zamata

    Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

    Release date: September 19

    Name: La Maison

    Language: English

    Episodes: 10

    Cast: Florence Loiret Caille, Vincent Colombe and Carole Bouquet

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+

    Release date: September 20

    Name: The Queen Of Villains

    Language: Japanese

    Episodes: 5

    Cast: Yuriyan Retriever, Erika Karata and Ayame Goriki

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Release date: September 19

    OTTNetflixApple TV+Prime Video
    DTNEXT Bureau

