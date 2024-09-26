Akshay Kumar's 'Sarfira' to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar in October

NEW DELHI: Akshay Kumar's film "Sarfira" will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting October 11, the platform announced on Thursday.

This Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Tamil film "Soorarai Pottru," directed by Sudha Kongara and featuring Suriya, was released in theaters in July. "Sarfira" also stars Paresh Rawal and Radhikka Madan in key roles.

Kumar described "Sarfira" as a story about an ambitious individual who dares to dream big and works tirelessly to achieve those dreams. He expressed his belief that when dreams turn into ambition, nothing can stand in their way, highlighting the passion behind the character Vir’s journey to create positive change for everyday people.

In the film, Kumar portrays Vir Mahtre, who develops a business plan to make air travel accessible to the general public.

The movie is produced by Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and 2D Entertainment.