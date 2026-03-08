Othaiyadi, a soulful melody from Kenatha Kaanom

Yogi Babu’s next film is the immortalised project of late director Suresh Sangaiah, who is known for Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu. Titled Kenatha Kanom, the first single, Othaiyadi, was released on Sunday. Composed by Nivas K Prasanna, the lyrics are penned by R Muralidharan.
Nivas lent his vocals for the song. Lovelyn Chandrasekhar, Raichel Rabecca, George Mariyam, Mottai Rajendiran and Kavitha Barathi will be essaying in significant roles. Backed by R Ramesh Babu and Jegan Baskara, V Thiyagarajan is handling cinematography, while R Ramar is overseeing the cuts.