Oscars changes its rules, actors to get multiple nominations in same category

As per ‘Variety’, one of the most notable examples was Kate Winslet’s 2008 run, when she campaigned in lead for ‘Revolutionary Road’ and supporting for ‘The Reader’, winning Golden Globes in both. By the time Oscar nominations were announced, ‘The Reader’ had been elevated to lead, and ‘Revolutionary Road’ was shut out. She would eventually win Best Actress.

Under the previous rules in place until now, if a performer landed in the top five with two performances in the same category, the higher-vote-getter would be declared the nominee, and the other would be removed. There’s a fair assumption that both of Winslet’s performances were in the top five of her given year.