Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra presents Best International Feature Film with Javier Bardem, latter says, ‘Free Palestine’

The duo presented the award to Norway's ‘Sentimental Value’, directed by Joachim Trier. The film explores the strained relationship between a father and his two daughters as they confront unresolved family history and artistic legacy. The film is set in Norway, and follows a once-acclaimed filmmaker attempting to reconnect with his family while preparing a new film project.

As Priyanka and the ‘No Country for Old Men’ made an appearance on the stage, Javier Bardem roared on the mic, “Free Palestine”.