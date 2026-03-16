Oscars 2026: Michael B Jordan honoured with Best Actor for ‘Sinners’

He first gained wide recognition for his role in the television series Friday Night Lights before transitioning successfully into film. His notable performances include Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther. Over time, he established himself as one of the most prominent actors of his generation.

‘Sinners’ is a period drama directed by Ryan Coogler. The film is set in the American South during the early 20th century, and follows two brothers returning to their hometown and confronting a violent past tied to crime, race, and survival. The narrative blends historical context with themes of redemption, loyalty, and identity. The film features an ensemble cast including Hailee Steinfeld and Delroy Lindo, with a score composed by Ludwig Goransson.