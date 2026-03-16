Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley feted with Best Actress award for ‘Hamnet’

The win marked her first Oscar in a leading category and highlighted her growing reputation as one of the most versatile performers of her generation. In ‘Hamnet’, Jessie Buckley portrayed Agnes Shakespeare, the wife of playwright William Shakespeare, navigating grief and personal loss after the death of their son.

The performance required emotional restraint and depth, focusing on the character’s internal struggle and resilience. Critics praised her for bringing subtlety and intensity to the role, with much of the film’s emotional weight resting on her portrayal.