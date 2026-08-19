'Operation Safed Sagar' ranks No. 2 globally on Netflix; streamer announces MiG-21 documentary

The six-episode series, which made its debut on the platform on August 7, has featured in the global Top 10 for two consecutive weeks, ranking among the top 10 in 40 countries and reaching the No. 1 spot in 10 countries, according to the streamer.

Netflix also unveiled "The Last Salute", a documentary chronicling the MiG-21's 62-year-long legacy with the Indian Air Force, including its deployment during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

“Operation Safed Sagar”, which depicts the tale of the then Golden Arrows squadron, has been praised for its portrayal of the Indian Air Force, aerial action sequences and performances by the lead actors including Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Abhay Verma, and Mihir Ahuja.