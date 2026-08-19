'Operation Safed Sagar' ranks No. 2 globally on Netflix; streamer announces MiG-21 documentary

MUMBAI: Streaming service Netflix on Wednesday announced that its latest series, military drama "Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War", has climbed to No. 2 on the streaming platform's Global Top 10 Non-English TV List.
The six-episode series, which made its debut on the platform on August 7, has featured in the global Top 10 for two consecutive weeks, ranking among the top 10 in 40 countries and reaching the No. 1 spot in 10 countries, according to the streamer.
Netflix also unveiled "The Last Salute", a documentary chronicling the MiG-21's 62-year-long legacy with the Indian Air Force, including its deployment during the 1999 Kargil conflict.
“Operation Safed Sagar”, which depicts the tale of the then Golden Arrows squadron, has been praised for its portrayal of the Indian Air Force, aerial action sequences and performances by the lead actors including Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Abhay Verma, and Mihir Ahuja.
At the heart of the military-drama is the MiG-21, the fighter aircraft flown by the Golden Arrows Squadron, and the series marks the last time the iconic aircraft was filmed in action before its retirement from service.
“The Last Salute” is billed as a “love letter” to the MiGs, honouring the iconic aircraft as it bids adieu to the Indian Air Force and the nation.
Directed by the show's co-creator Kushal Srivastava and produced by Matchbox Shots, the documentary will premiere on Netflix on August 26.
It will feature Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, alongside pilots who flew the MiG-21 across decades of service, and brings together personal memories, untold stories, and never-before-seen moments that celebrate the aircraft’s enduring legacy.
Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said the show has demonstrated how a distinctly Indian story could resonate with audiences globally.
“Ever since its launch, ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ has taken over the internet with rave reviews about the storytelling, characters, the authentic world of the Indian Air Force and the depth of research from critics and audiences alike.
"When a project is made with genuine passion, it resonates extraordinarily with audiences. We’ve seen this across several of our titles this year, but ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ stands out as the clearest example, its reception has been nothing short of a resounding success,” Bami said in a statement.
She further said the MiG-21 became an integral part of the stories shared by pilots during the making of the series, and it prompted the makers to explore its legacy through a separate documentary.
“‘The Last Salute’ is a tribute to its 62 years with the Indian Air Force, and to the generations of pilots for whom it became much more than an aircraft,” Bami said.
Producer Sanjay Routray, of Matchbox Shots, said they realised while working on “Operation Safed Sagar” that the MiG-21 was “not just an aircraft” but an emotion for generations of air warriors.
“‘The Last Salute’ takes that story further, exploring the extraordinary bond between the MiG-21 and the generations of fighter pilots who flew it. We hope audiences who connected with ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ will now experience this deeply personal tribute to an aircraft that helped shape Indian aviation history,” Routray said.
"Operation Safed Sagar", also starring Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, and Amrita Bagchi among others, delves into the emotional journeys of the air force pilots and their families, focusing on sacrifice, resilience and the personal cost of conflict.