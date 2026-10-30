Only 15 of over 3,000 graphics shots in Mookuthi Amman 2 used AI, clarifies Sundar C

CHENNAI: Director Sundar C has responded to criticism over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Mookuthi Amman 2, starring Nayanthara, clarifying that AI technology was used in only 15 of the film's more than 3,000 graphics shots.
Speaking at a promotional event in Chennai, Sundar C dismissed claims that the film's visual effects were entirely AI-generated.
"Nearly 800 people have worked on this film for one-and-a-half years. There have been several criticisms about the graphics, with some claiming that the entire film was made using AI. That is not true. The film has been created entirely by Tamil artists. Of the more than 3,000 graphics shots, AI technology was used in only 15," he said.
The director also urged audiences to support the film and share their feedback. "If you like the film, appreciate it. If something is not good, tell us constructively. We are ready to learn," he added.
Describing Mookuthi Amman 2 as the most challenging film of his career, Sundar C said making comedy films was more difficult than directing serious subjects. He also thanked producer Ishari K Ganesh for trusting him and backing the project without questioning his decisions.
The first instalment, Mookuthi Amman, starring Nayanthara and directed by RJ Balaji, was released directly on an OTT platform in 2020 and received a positive response from audiences.
While RJ Balaji directed the original, Sundar C has taken over the sequel. The film features Nayanthara alongside Regena Cassandrra, Abhinaya, Urvashi, Yogi Babu, Mynaa Nandhini, Duniya Vijay and Singampuli.
As per the film's official synopsis, Mookuthi Amman 2 follows a queen who sacrifices herself to save her son, the prince, from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman returns to save the child and confronts a mysterious woman who represents a new evil power.
Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under Vels Film International, the film has music composed by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi.
Mookuthi Amman 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on November 6, with the makers stepping up promotional activities ahead of its release.