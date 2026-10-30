Only 15 of over 3,000 graphics shots in Mookuthi Amman 2 used AI, clarifies Sundar C

Describing Mookuthi Amman 2 as the most challenging film of his career, Sundar C said making comedy films was more difficult than directing serious subjects. He also thanked producer Ishari K Ganesh for trusting him and backing the project without questioning his decisions.

The first instalment, Mookuthi Amman, starring Nayanthara and directed by RJ Balaji, was released directly on an OTT platform in 2020 and received a positive response from audiences.

While RJ Balaji directed the original, Sundar C has taken over the sequel. The film features Nayanthara alongside Regena Cassandrra, Abhinaya, Urvashi, Yogi Babu, Mynaa Nandhini, Duniya Vijay and Singampuli.

As per the film's official synopsis, Mookuthi Amman 2 follows a queen who sacrifices herself to save her son, the prince, from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman returns to save the child and confronts a mysterious woman who represents a new evil power.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh under Vels Film International, the film has music composed by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi.

Mookuthi Amman 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on November 6, with the makers stepping up promotional activities ahead of its release.