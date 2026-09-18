'Ondra Renda – 25 Years of GVM' concert to be held in Kuala Lumpur on October 10

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon's 25-year concert tour will travel to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 10, following a grand celebration in Chennai earlier this year.
Titled 'Ondra Renda – 25 Years of GVM,' the concert will take audiences through music, stories and memories from Menon's 25-year journey in cinema.
Unlike a conventional concert, Menon himself will take the stage to narrate the stories and creative inspirations behind songs from his films, including Minnale and Vaaranam Aayiram.
The Kuala Lumpur show will feature singers Karthik, Shruti Haasan, Krishh, Blaaze, Saindhavi, Paal Dabba, Sathya Prakash and Haripriya. The musicians' ensemble includes Keba Jeremiah, Lalit Talluri, Manoj Kumar, Keith Peters and Bhuvanesh Narayanan.
The concert will be held at The Arch Galeries on Jalan Tun Razak. The venue's concert hall can accommodate up to 5,550 people, and organisers expect more than 5,000 cinema enthusiasts and families to attend the event.
Menon has previously spoken about how music plays a central role in his filmmaking, saying he often has songs in mind even before developing his films.
Ahead of his ‘Yennodu Vaa Veedu Varaikum’ concert earlier this year, he told DT Next: “I was completely inspired by songs, which is why I forayed into movies. The songs I grew up with contributed to why I entered this industry. Even when I write, I listen to songs. Which is why, my narratives have also leaned predominantly towards being musical as well as lyrical,” he added.
The concert is organised by My Events International in collaboration with Radaan. It has been conceptualised and created by Oru Oorile Oru Film House and Preethi Srivijayan, with BeatRoute serving as the creative promotions partner.