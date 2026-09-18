'Ondra Renda – 25 Years of GVM' concert to be held in Kuala Lumpur on October 10

Titled 'Ondra Renda – 25 Years of GVM,' the concert will take audiences through music, stories and memories from Menon's 25-year journey in cinema.

Unlike a conventional concert, Menon himself will take the stage to narrate the stories and creative inspirations behind songs from his films, including Minnale and Vaaranam Aayiram.

The Kuala Lumpur show will feature singers Karthik, Shruti Haasan, Krishh, Blaaze, Saindhavi, Paal Dabba, Sathya Prakash and Haripriya. The musicians' ensemble includes Keba Jeremiah, Lalit Talluri, Manoj Kumar, Keith Peters and Bhuvanesh Narayanan.