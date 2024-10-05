Once More title teaser is about Arjun Das, Aditi’s chemistry

CHENNAI: On Saturday, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled the title teaser of Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar’s upcoming project. Titled Once More, the film is written and directed by Vignesh Srikanth.

The title teaser starts with Aditi asking Arjun about his favourite director, and music composer and whether to arrange marriage or love marriage. To which, he replies, “No marriage.” The 66-second video captures the free-spirited romance between the leads.

Once More is backed by Yuvaraj Ganesan. Hesham Abdul Wahab, known for his works in Hi Nanna and Hridhayam, will make his Tamil debut with this film. Aravind Viswanathan is handling the camera and Nash is taking care of the cuts.

Once More will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day next year.