Once a CPM darling, Mammootty faces cyber attack for criticising party's Wayanad district secretary

The issue surfaced after Mammootty reportedly expressed displeasure towards the party's Wayanad district secretary K Rafeeq for accompanying him during his personal visit to the township on Saturday.

According to reports, the actor, generally considered a fellow traveller of the Marxist party, asked Rafeeq why he was standing close to him and said people might think he had come there for the ruling party.

Following this, the actor faced intense online attacks allegedly from Left-leaning social media handles.

CPI(M) leaders and Ministers P A Mohammed Riyas and P Rajeev responded to the development, but chose not to give any direct reply.