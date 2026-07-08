On Sourav Ganguly’s 54th birthday, Rajkummar Rao reveals first look of biopic

Wishing Ganguly a happy birthday, Rajkummar dropped the poster, where the actor is seen portraying former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

He is standing shirtless on the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground balcony, recreating Ganguly's legendary 2002 NatWest Trophy celebration. Behind him, is a large Indian tricolour.

The film's title, "DADA,"is written on the poster in blue letters, with the subtitle "The Sourav Ganguly Story" mentioned across it. The text overlay also had a tagline, which read: “He Didn’t Just Play The Game, He Changed It.