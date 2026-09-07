On Mammootty’s birthday, makers unveil ‘Mela’ first look poster and title

The makers shared the first-look poster on social media handle with a special wish for the actor, 'Wishing Our Dearest Mammukka very Happy Birthday," wrote Nithish Sahadev on Instagram

Mammootty also shared the update with his fans, "Presenting The Title & First Look Poster of Our 9th Production Venture #MELA Directed by Nithish Sahadev." The first-look poster presents Mammootty in an intense and rugged avatar. The veteran actor is seen wearing a black shirt and black mundu, sporting a commanding look.

As the superstar turned 75, social media platforms were flooded with birthday wishes from fans. One fan wrote, " Happy Birthday Ikkaa”, while another commented, “Vintage charm meets absolute mass!!!” 'Mela' adds to Mammootty's already packed lineup of upcoming projects. His most recent major theatrical release was 'Patriot', a Malayalam political action spy thriller that hit cinemas on May 1, 2026.