Omar Abdullah reviews preparations for maiden International Film Festival of J-K

"Chief Minister chaired a comprehensive review meeting today to assess preparations for the inaugural International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026, scheduled from September 7 to 10," read a post from his official X handle.

The festival will feature film screenings, masterclasses for emerging filmmakers and cultural performances, he said.

Abdullah directed officials to ensure that Jammu and Kashmir's rich heritage, cuisine, handicrafts, art forms and iconic tourist destinations are prominently showcased during the festival.