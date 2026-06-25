'Om' team unveils Mammootty's special poster after Padma Bhushan honour

CHENNAI: The makers of Om have unveiled a special poster featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty to celebrate his recent Padma Bhushan honour.
Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 23 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema spanning over five decades.
Sharing the special poster on X, director Rajkumar Periasamy congratulated the actor and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to our beloved Mammootty on receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan for his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema. Now, wait for the arrival of 'Ikka' in Om. Your wait will be worth it."
The newly released poster offers a fresh look at Mammootty's character from the upcoming film.
Om is directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy and produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films. The film features Mammootty, Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in key roles.