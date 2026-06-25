'Om' team unveils Mammootty's special poster after Padma Bhushan honour

Sharing the special poster on X, director Rajkumar Periasamy congratulated the actor and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to our beloved Mammootty on receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan for his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema. Now, wait for the arrival of 'Ikka' in Om. Your wait will be worth it."

The newly released poster offers a fresh look at Mammootty's character from the upcoming film.