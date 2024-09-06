Om Shivam revolves around new-age love

CHENNAI: Helmed by Alwin, Om Shivam stars debutant Bhargav and Kannada actor Viranika in the lead roles. Based on true incidents, this film is made in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

The plot revolves around the new-age love and how youngsters’ lives take a drastic turn because of immature love.

“Om Shivam talks about the impatience of the current generation in love. In our film, a drastic turn takes place in the love story of the leads and the heroine dies. After which, the hero’s life collapses. After a few years, it is revealed that the female lead is alive and then the story unfolds,” Alwin revealed.

An action-entertainer, the film is made using a non-linear technique. He also added, “Like how Lord Shiva is fearless and furious, the hero in Om Shivam also possesses the same qualities. The lead’s name in the film is also Siva.”

Deepa Films is backing the film and Vijay Yardley is composing the music. Viresh NDA is handling the camera and Sathish Chandraya is taking care of the cuts.

The shooting took place in 45 places including Mandya, Mysore and Krishnagiri. The team has completed the production and is planning to release the first look soon. The film is expected to be released this year.