Bringing together three prominent performers from South Indian cinema, the film attempts to go beyond the conventional spy-gangster formula by weaving emotional conflicts into its narrative. It opens with an impressive single-shot sequence that immediately grabs attention. The camera movements and framing add to the visual appeal, setting the tone for what follows. However, the first half feels somewhat scattered, with several sequences taking time to establish the characters and their respective worlds.

Sai Pallavi deserves special mention for her portrayal of IPS officer Nithya Reddy. She brings conviction and authority to the character while retaining the emotional sensitivity that comes naturally to her performances. Her screen presence adds strength to the investigative portions. She carries the role with ease, making Nithya a believable police officer without making the performance feel overly dramatised. Although the film gives her character considerable importance in the narrative, a little more exploration of her character would have made her portions even more impactful.