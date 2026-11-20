O.M film review: Dhanush infiltrates Mammootty's red sandalwood empire
OM film review(3.5 / 5)
CHENNAI: Director Rajkumar Periasamy's O.M: Operation Mole follows an undercover operation against a red sandalwood smuggling network led by Burma Karthikeyan, also known as Siya (Mammootty). Dhanush plays Palani, an undercover police officer who assumes the identity of Thirukumaran to infiltrate the network. Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who leads the operation.
Bringing together three prominent performers from South Indian cinema, the film attempts to go beyond the conventional spy-gangster formula by weaving emotional conflicts into its narrative. It opens with an impressive single-shot sequence that immediately grabs attention. The camera movements and framing add to the visual appeal, setting the tone for what follows. However, the first half feels somewhat scattered, with several sequences taking time to establish the characters and their respective worlds.
Sai Pallavi deserves special mention for her portrayal of IPS officer Nithya Reddy. She brings conviction and authority to the character while retaining the emotional sensitivity that comes naturally to her performances. Her screen presence adds strength to the investigative portions. She carries the role with ease, making Nithya a believable police officer without making the performance feel overly dramatised. Although the film gives her character considerable importance in the narrative, a little more exploration of her character would have made her portions even more impactful.
Film: O.M: Operation Mole Director: Rajkumar Periasamy Cast: Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans Synopsis: An undercover police officer infiltrates a notorious red sandalwood smuggling network, navigating questions of identity, loyalty and personal relationships as the operation unfolds. Rating: 3.5/5
Dhanush brings out the emotional conflict of an undercover officer caught between his professional responsibilities and his family. His portrayal of guilt, sorrow and helplessness, particularly in the interval block, stands out. He shines in the emotional sequences, portraying the pain of losing his father while struggling with his inability to reveal his undercover identity and the truth about his work to his family. His grief and the burden of leading two lives come through convincingly. Sai Abhyankkar's music is a major asset to the film, although the background score feels overplayed in a few portions.
Mammootty is one of the film's biggest strengths as Siya. He effortlessly carries the role of a gangster with a good heart, keeping the audience guessing about whether he is truly a good man or a dangerous criminal. The ambiguity surrounding his character makes him particularly interesting. His combined scenes with Dhanush are among the film's most engaging moments, with both actors sharing a natural chemistry that adds depth to their relationship.
The second half has several striking moments. The rain sequence shot in the dark is visually impressive, while the parallel sequences set during the Chitra Pournami festival at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai are particularly memorable. The references to Chitragupta's account of good and bad karma, alongside Dhanush's character and the imagery of Lord Shiva and Annamalaiyar, add another emotional and spiritual layer to the narrative. The Girivalam sequences, coupled with Sai Abhyankkar's music, elevate these portions considerably.
The film's emotional core comes together towards the end, particularly through the combination scenes between Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi. The revelation of Dhanush's identity and Mammootty's reaction to it are handled effectively.
Sreeleela brings warmth to her character, Roja, but her limited screen time leaves little room for the audience to connect with her. Indrans, as Dhanush's father, delivers a good performance despite his relatively brief presence. Naseeruddin Shah, however, feels underutilised, with the film failing to build the expected depth and impact around his character.
Technically, the film has several strengths, particularly its cinematography and visual treatment of important sequences. Sai Abhyankkar's music and background score elevate many of the film's emotional and dramatic moments, even if some portions could have benefited from greater restraint.
Rajkumar Periasamy deserves appreciation for putting together an engaging screenplay that largely keeps the narrative moving. Following the success of Amaran, expectations were naturally high for his next outing. While OM does not entirely live up to those expectations, it succeeds in delivering an entertainer with emotional layers. Its nearly three-hour runtime could have been tighter, and some characters deserved more exploration. Nevertheless, OM is not merely a spy-gangster film; beneath its action and crime elements lies a story about guilt, loyalty, morality and human relationships.