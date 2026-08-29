Old-school Raja, new-age rhythm: Muthumani strikes a fresh chord

CHENNAI: The newly released music video of Muthumani from Dorothy opens on a nostalgic note, from with Keerthy Suresh’s character Muthumani playing the song on a vinyl record.
What follows is a striking blend of Ilaiyaraaja’s timeless musical world and a contemporary electronic soundscape, as the video shifts between the film’s male leads travelling in a car and Muthumani’s world.
Originally composed by Ilaiyaraaja, the song receives a modern trance/EDM-infused treatment, retaining the soul of the original while giving it a fresh, pulsating edge.
Swetha Mohan’s vocals add a distinct richness to the track, while Ilaiyaraaja himself lends his voice, making the rendition all the more special.
With lyrics and music by the maestro, Muthumani bridges nostalgia and modernity, offering a fresh take on a classic Raja sound.The music video, directed by Bharath Muralidharan, is conceived by Karthik Subbaraj, S Thirunavukkarasu and Sherif M, with choreography by Sherif M Dorothy, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is slated for a September 25 worldwide theatrical release.