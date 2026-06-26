OG 2 officially launched; Pawan assures full support to director

Production house Pawan Kalyan Creative Works unveiled a video capturing discussions between Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth on the future of the franchise. Sharing the clip, the makers wrote, “Before the storm arrives... there’s a moment of silence. The untold story of Gambheera is ready to unfold.”

The video offers a behind-thescenes look at the creative process, with Sujeeth explaining the larger vision for the OG Universe, including interconnected storylines, evolving character arcs and symbolic visual elements. Towards the end of the conversation, a visibly impressed Pawan Kalyan tells the director, “Whatever you require from my side will be ready.”