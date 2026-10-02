Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers spinal fracture in Bali, to undergo surgery in Mumbai

The actor is under medical observation at a hospital in Bali, where she was on a work-and-holiday trip, the publicist said.

"Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation. Following further evaluation by the doctors, Nushrratt will be undergoing spine surgery.

"At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery," the publicist said in a statement.