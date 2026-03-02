Nth hour alert helps Ajith in Dubai

Of late, he has been spending a lot of time in the middle eastern city to focus more on his racing endeavours. However, on Sunday, he was looking to return to Chennai when the situation escalated across the Middle East.

Ajith’s manager, Suresh Chandra, told DT Next, “Ajith sir was scheduled to return to Chennai on Sunday. But 30 minutes before he could reach the airport, a government alert through a message informed that the airport would be shut down due to the current situation in the gulf region. This has made him reschedule his plans. The good news is that he is safe and sound.”