Nova is not just about horror: Director Milo

CHENNAI: Director Milo says his upcoming film Nova - Phase One: The Arrival, starring Raiza Wilson, should not be viewed merely as a horror film, but as a mystery that uses fear to explore time, memories and science.
Produced by Royal Fortuna Creations, the film also stars Dhruva, Adhivathi Shetty, Senrayan, Hrithika Biswas and “Finally” Swathika.
“We use fear as a medium to tell a larger mystery. Our intention is to ensure audiences walk out of the theatre with a few questions still lingering in their minds,” Milo said.
The film was shot over 32 days in a mountainous village in Kerala.
The team deliberately avoided sunlight in every scene and often waited for dark clouds to film sequences.
Nova is slated for release in September, though an exact date is yet to be announced.