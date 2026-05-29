Noted poet Bashir Badr passes away at 91

The veteran poet, who was living with dementia for many years, breathed his last at his home in Bhopal, his son Syed Badr told PTI.

"For me, for my mother, and for all his loved ones, it is a very painful day. His poetry is poetry of love and life. 'Ujaale unki yaddon ke'.... This couplet is a representation of his life; it is his trademark. I would like all of you to celebrate this," Syed Badr said, adding that his father withdrew from public after his memory started failing him.

"He had dementia and had not been part of any mushaira (gathering of poets) for the past 10 years. That was his conscious decision because he was a showman... That is why he retired from mushairas when he realised that his memory was weakening, and he had not been active in writing or public life for quite some time. But the impact of his couplets and verses on the world has its own life," the son added.