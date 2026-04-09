Not many female actors get opportunities: Tamannaah Bhatia speaks on acceptance in film industry

In a conversation with ANI, Tamannaah expressed her delight about her upcoming projects and shared, "I'm really excited for all my features to come out one by one. It's very interesting, not many actors and maybe more so female actors, get this sort of an opportunity.

It has been like 21 years into my career, and I still feel like I'm starting off all over again." The actor also expressed immense delight while reflecting on receiving much acceptance in the South Indian film industry.