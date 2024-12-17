'Northern Exposure' actor Diane Delano passes away at 67

WASHINGTON: Diane Delano, best known for her role in Northern Exposure, has passed away at the age of 67, People reported.

Her agent, Dennis Sevier, confirmed that Delano died at her home in Los Angeles on December 13 following a brief illness. The official cause of death has not yet been released.

"When Diane entered any room, you knew she was there! She was full of life and loved being an actor. She will be missed," Sevier said in a statement.

Delano was widely recognised for her roles in film and television, including Sergeant Barbara Semanski on the CBS series Northern Exposure and Roberta "Bobbi" Glass on The WB series Popular. Northern Exposure ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1995. Her other notable credits include The Wicker Man, Days of Our Lives, St. Elsewhere, L.A. Law, and Perfect Strangers, according to People.

The actress also lent her voice to animated shows such as Teen Titans and Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

Delano earned an Indie Series Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the made-for-TV movie Fumbling Through Pieces. In 2019, she received the Best Ensemble Prize for her work in Relish at the Los Angeles Film Awards.

She was last seen in the bluegrass musical comedy Paradise: A Town of Sinners and Saints, which was released in May, People reported.