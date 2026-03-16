Cinema

Nora sets floor on fire with Thira Nee Endhan Tharani Thira Nee

The latest addition to the list is Thira Nee Endhan Tharani Thira Nee from KD: The Devil
Nora sets floor on fire with Thira Nee Endhan Tharani Thira Nee
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Actor Nora Fatehi is known for her dance numbers. The latest addition to the list is Thira Nee Endhan Tharani Thira Nee from KD: The Devil. With its electrifying beats and celebratory vibe, the track is set to become a party anthem. Composed by Arjun Janya, Rajalakshmi lent her vocals for the dynamic song. Madhan Karky penned the lyrics.

Directed by Prem, KD: The Devil will feature Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind and Reeshma Nanaiah, among others.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana, under the banner KVN Productions, William David is the cinematographer. Sanketh Achar is taking care of the cuts.


KD: The Devil is slated to hit the screens on April 30.

Sanjay Dutt
Nora
Thira Nee Endhan Tharani Thira Nee

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