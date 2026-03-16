Nora sets floor on fire with Thira Nee Endhan Tharani Thira Nee

Actor Nora Fatehi is known for her dance numbers. The latest addition to the list is Thira Nee Endhan Tharani Thira Nee from KD: The Devil. With its electrifying beats and celebratory vibe, the track is set to become a party anthem. Composed by Arjun Janya, Rajalakshmi lent her vocals for the dynamic song. Madhan Karky penned the lyrics.
Directed by Prem, KD: The Devil will feature Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind and Reeshma Nanaiah, among others.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana, under the banner KVN Productions, William David is the cinematographer. Sanketh Achar is taking care of the cuts.
KD: The Devil is slated to hit the screens on April 30.