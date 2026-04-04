Nooru Sami teaser looks intense, thrilling

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Pichaikkaran duo, Vijay Antony and director Sasi, are joining hands after a decade for Nooru Sami.
The teaser of the film was unveiled on Saturday.
The video starts with villagers saying that women hold the pride of their caste. If she disregards that, then she should be killed, hinting at Swasika’s role.
Not revealing much about the film’s plot, the teaser keeps the audience on the edge-of-the-seat with its intense narrative. Vijay Antony plays a farmer in the film.
Ajay Dhishan, Karunaas, Lijomol and Balaji Sakthivel will play significant roles in the upcoming film. Vijay Antony Film Corporation is backing Nooru Sami.
SB Darshan Kirlosh is handling the camera, while Harish Yuvaraj is the editor. Balaji Sriram is composing the music.
Nooru Sami is all set to hit the screens on May 1.