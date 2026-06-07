Nooru Saami is a blend of Poo, Pichaikaaran: Director Sasi

“When I pitched the story to him, he expressed his interest to produce the movie as well. In Nooru Saami, he doesn’t have a lot of screen time but the role will be still impactful. He plays a sugarcane farmer in the movie. I had to make my actors look the part. For this Vijay Antony had to tan and then wear oversized shirts. That is when the audience too could resonate with the actors,” Sasi opens up.

Be it Sollamale or Poo or Pichaikkaran, Sasi’s characters have created a long-lasting impact. “I am glad to have been receiving such comments. But I don’t see myself as a great director. I have had my own ups and downs. But I can say that I am a responsible director, who would want to make profitable films for my producers,” he adds.