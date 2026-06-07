Nooru Saami is a blend of Poo, Pichaikaaran: Director Sasi

CHENNAI: Director Sasi in his elements as his ninth directorial Nooru Saami is scheduled to hit the screens on June 19. Vijay Antony will be seen playing the lead for the second time in a Sasi film.
“When I pitched the story to him, he expressed his interest to produce the movie as well. In Nooru Saami, he doesn’t have a lot of screen time but the role will be still impactful. He plays a sugarcane farmer in the movie. I had to make my actors look the part. For this Vijay Antony had to tan and then wear oversized shirts. That is when the audience too could resonate with the actors,” Sasi opens up.
Be it Sollamale or Poo or Pichaikkaran, Sasi’s characters have created a long-lasting impact. “I am glad to have been receiving such comments. But I don’t see myself as a great director. I have had my own ups and downs. But I can say that I am a responsible director, who would want to make profitable films for my producers,” he adds.
The glimpses of Nooru Saami promises to be a complete package with right elements in place. “As filmmakers we need to know what the audience wants. Nooru Saami revolves around a real-life incident that took place in Kallakurichi. So I had to do it with conviction and at the same time need to keep the audience glued for two hours of the runtime. It will happen only when there is a balance in writing,” Sasi remarks.
Sasi’s films are known for women empowerment, where feminism and equality go hand-in-hand. Poo, Pichaikkaran and Sivappu Manjal Pacchai are classic examples. “Nooru Saami talks about a single mother parenting her kids. Swasika has played her part well. The story is about how we take mothers’ love for granted. We often give mother a god form and fail to treat her in human form. Poo was an artistic film and wasn’t commercial. Picchaikkaran was completely an entertainer. Poo and Pichaikkaran is Nooru Saami for me,” the filmmaker remarks.
The film has music by Balaji Sriram and not Vijay Antony. “I met Vijay Antony with tunes in my hand. He was pretty okay with it. I always go for location hunt with my music director and my cameraman,” he tells us.
While the teaser looks like the film may be done in sync sound format, the filmmaker denies it. “It is an expensive process. There is a documentary from a real-life story incorporated within the film which could look like a live sync sound.”
Nooru Saami comes from Sasi after a seven-year break. “I know I haven’t been making films frequently. From now on I will be directing in regular intervals,” he assures.