Nolan’s The Odyssey gets R rating

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated epic The Odyssey has officially received an R rating, making it one of the filmmaker’s biggest adult-oriented productions to date. The development comes ahead of the film’s theatrical release on July 17, 2026.
The film is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem
The Odyssey, which follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Widely regarded as one of the greatest works of classical literature, the tale chronicles his encounters with mythical creatures, powerful gods and a series of life-threatening challenges during a decade-long voyage.
Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron. The project marks Nolan’s next directorial venture following the success of Oppenheimer.
The R rating has sparked discussion among moviegoers, given the film’s massive scale and reported budget. However, Nolan’s previous film Oppenheimer, which also carried an R rating, went on to become a global box-office success, suggesting the classification may not limit audience interest. Shot entirely using new IMAX film technology the film is already shaping up to be one of the most closely watched releases on the global film calendar.