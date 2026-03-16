No to war, free Palestine, Javier Bardem makes appeal for peace at Oscars

Javier's remarks come after the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iran last month, as well as increased involvement of the US in the ongoing conflicts between Israel and Palestine Earlier, on the red carpet of the Emmy awards this season, Bardem spoke to Variety, expressing solidarity with Palestine "Here I am today, denouncing the genocide in Gaza," he said.

"I am talking about the IAGS, the International Association of Genocide Scholars, who study thoroughly genocide and has declared it is a genocide.