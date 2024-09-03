No special shows for Vijay's The GOAT at several TN theaters

CHENNAI: Vijay's upcoming film 'The GOAT' has encountered a significant hurdle with 80 percent of theaters in the state cancelling special shows of the film, according to Daily Thanthi.

The widespread cancellation is primarily due to disputes with distributors, who are reportedly demanding Rs 700 to Rs 800 per ticket for the special shows.

The high pricing, combined with the cancellation of the shows, has left many Vijay fans disappointed, especially those who were eagerly awaiting the 9 am special show.

'The GOAT' features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and a star-studded cast including Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Sneha, Laila, and Meenakshi Chaudhary.

The trailer for the movie was released on August 17, piquing fans' excitement.