No similarity between 2014 film 'Queen' and upcoming 'Queen Full Power', says HC; refuses injunction

Noting that the stories, plots, and themes of the two films do not have anything in common, the high court said the upcoming film is neither a "sequel" nor a "reboot" of the 2014 movie.

A single bench of Justice Sandeep Marne, in the order passed on Wednesday and a copy of which was made available on Friday, said it was "suffice to observe that comparison of synopsis of the two films does not indicate any similarity or commonality in the stories of the two films."

The court declined any urgent and interim injunction against the upcoming film, noting that no prima facie case is made out to show that the proposed film is a derivative work of the 2014 movie.

The central theme of the 2014 film is female self-discovery and empowerment through independence.