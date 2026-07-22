Nivin Pauly's 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai' to hit screens on October 1

Eventually, he does give way when Nivin Pauly signals him to. The teaser then shows Nivin Pauly and Anjali dressed as those in an ancient civilisation. An elephant greets them and makes its way into the jungle as director Ram's voice is heard saying, "Be it a rat or an elephant, be it a tree or grass, everything is life. They are the souls of our ancestors. With their embrace, we arrive on October 1."

A title motion poster that the makers released in 2022 had a tagline that said, "When you fall in love, not just your heart, everythign including your body and soul will fly."

For the unaware, one of Tamil cinema's most respected directors, Ram, started work on this film in Rameshwaram's Dhanushkodi in 2021 and completed shooting in April 2022. From then, the film has been awaiting a release date. The film has visuals by cinematographer Ekhambharam and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.