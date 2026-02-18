Nivin Pauly's 'Prathichaya' trailer promises gripping political thriller

We get to know that Nivin Pauly's character in the film is also corrupt. A politician is seen complimenting him, "You are a corrupting force." To this, Nivin Pauly's character replies, "Like you have nothing to do with corruption."

The trailer also shows that the film will revolve around the struggle for power. One politician in power says, "There is talk that I'll be kicked out of the chair today."

However, the film also some honourable characters that believe in integrity. One such character says, "If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear. The world isn't outside us. It's within. "