Nivin Pauly's political thriller 'Prathichaya' to hit screens on March 26

Caste, religion, powerful alliances with interests -- our positions are determined by these very dynamics. Icons are built and destroyed based on market demands." We get to know that Nivin Pauly's character in the film is also corrupt. A politician is seen complimenting him, "You are a corrupting force." To this, Nivin Pauly's character replies, "Like you have nothing to do with corruption."

The trailer also shows that the film will revolve around the struggle for power. One politician in power says, "There is talk that I'll be kicked out of the chair today." However, the film also showcases some honourable characters that believe in integrity. One such character says, "If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear. The world isn't outside us. It's within. " The trailer also shows that there is a woman who wants to record a 164 statement before the court. It is evident that there are powerful minds taking on each other in their struggle for power. An interesting dialogue in the trailer gives a comprehensive idea of what the film is all about.