Nivin Pauly, Raghava Lawrence-starrer Benz's fourth schedule begins

Ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj, who is one of the producers of the film, had in July last year confirmed that the unit had completed the second schedule of the film and had expressed hope that the unit would complete the film in the next three to four months.

In a video interview to a media house, Lokesh Kanakaraj, who is producing the film along with Sudhan Sundaram, and Jagadish Palanisamy, had said, " Our next film is Benz. They have finished the second schedule if I am not wrong. Two schedules are done. Philo is the editor. I will check with him as to how the film is looking. He will give me some updates. Probably, they will finish it in another three or four months. We have other films in the pipeline."

The film has triggered huge interest for a number of reasons but the most important reason is that the film will feature actor Nivin Pauly as a villain for the first time.

While introducing his character in the film, director Bakkiyaraj Kannan, on his X timeline, had said, "Soft boy? That was yesterday. Nivin Pauly 2.0—our certified Baddie, Breaking hearts and Breaking rules & Breaking bad. Meet #Walter, @nivinofficial."