Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju-starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit's first look out

The film is being produced by Bhavana Studios, which is known for having produced superhit Malayalam films like 'Premalu' and 'Kumbalangi Nights'.

For the unaware, Nivin Pauly had taken to his X timeline in July last year to announce the title of the film. He had then said, "This one’s for you! Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Teaming up with Girish AD and Mamitha Baiju. A Bhavana Studios production."