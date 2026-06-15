Nivetha Pethuraj: I had decided to quit cinema in 2023

Stating that she was moved to tears while watching the film, the actress said, "I watched the film day before yesterday, and I had tears in my eyes because this is something that is actually happening in the world right now. So, I hope there's a small takeaway from this film that when a newborn comes to this earth, we try to plant a sapling for every newborn. That will make a huge difference because of whatever is happening in this world right now. That's my only wish."

Stating that she often went to a lot of musicals in London, Nivetha Pethuraj said, "I was just hoping at least there is one musical concert that happens, you know, somewhere in India. And I couldn't believe that I was part of a musical film, which is history. So, I'm glad."