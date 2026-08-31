Nithya Menen’s next to be directed by DK

CHENNAI: Director DK’s upcoming fantasy dark comedy will feature National Award-winning actress Nithya Menen in the lead, its makers announced on Monday (August 31).
Leo Vision Productions, one of the production houses backing the film, took to its social media platforms to make the announcement.
It wrote: “Fantasy. Madness. A whole lot of darkness. @leovisionproductions #ProductionNo5 is gearing up for a wickedly exhilarating ride! In association with @keyuriproductions. Starring @nithyamenen. Written and directed by @deekay_06. Creative Producer @thisisvikramkumar. @rajkumarl2447 @Beacon.pr @Prakashpro_ @kvmothi @decoffl.”
Interestingly, Nithya Menen is also jointly producing the film. She is co-producing it through her banner, Keyuri Productions, along with Leo Vision, headed by producer V S Rajkumar.
It may be recalled that Nithya Menen announced the launch of her production house, Keyuri Productions, in February this year.
Taking to Instagram to post a video introducing her production house, Keyuri, the actress had said: “Making films, for me, was always more than just telling stories. It was about being able to reach actual people at such a deep level. A place deeper than intellect. A place above thought. Above reason. To stir a transformation — both within me, when I am absorbed in the creative process, and within the other who watches. To create shifts that ripple quietly. Changed in ways we cannot fully name. Imperceptibly at first, but irreversibly.”
Acclaimed filmmaker Vikram K Kumar has also been roped in as the creative producer for the film.
The film has cinematography by A Sakthivel and editing by Richard Kevin. The film is set to be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, making it a pan-Indian theatrical release.