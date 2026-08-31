Nithya Menen’s next to be directed by DK

Leo Vision Productions, one of the production houses backing the film, took to its social media platforms to make the announcement.

It wrote: “Fantasy. Madness. A whole lot of darkness. @leovisionproductions #ProductionNo5 is gearing up for a wickedly exhilarating ride! In association with @keyuriproductions. Starring @nithyamenen. Written and directed by @deekay_06. Creative Producer @thisisvikramkumar. @rajkumarl2447 @Beacon.pr @Prakashpro_ @kvmothi @decoffl.”

Interestingly, Nithya Menen is also jointly producing the film. She is co-producing it through her banner, Keyuri Productions, along with Leo Vision, headed by producer V S Rajkumar.