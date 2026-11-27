Niram review: A familiar plot let down by a weak screenplay
Niram movie review(2 / 5)
CHENNAI: A film about missing girls, multiple searches, a hospital and a conspiracy involving a child's death has all the ingredients for an engaging thriller. However, Niram, directed by Balaram Krishna, fails to make the most of its premise, with a weak screenplay that struggles to keep the audience invested.
The film opens in a medical college, where Mugen Rao gets into a fight with his classmates. When his girlfriend, played by Preethi Asrani, intervenes, she ends up getting slapped, eventually leading to their separation.
The narrative then branches out into different characters and their searches. While one father is desperately looking for his missing daughter, Surekha Vani, who manages a hospital, is searching for her daughter, played by Tanya Hope.
Meanwhile, Mugen Rao is also looking for his former girlfriend, who happens to be the same girl her father is searching for. As the stories unfold, their connections to a hospital gradually emerge.
Director: Balaram Krishna Rating: 2/5 Cast: Mugen Rao, Preethi Asrani, Tanya Hope, Nithin Sathya, Surekha Vani, Sreejith Ravi, Suresh Chakravarthy Synopsis: A series of missing girls leads a father, a mother and a boyfriend on separate searches, with their paths eventually converging at a hospital. As they uncover disturbing connections, a larger conspiracy involving medical negligence, drugs and political funding begins to emerge
The film also introduces election-related developments through posters, television debates and discussions about possible winners, creating an impression that a larger conspiracy is at play. However, the loose narration and several sequences that fail to generate curiosity weaken the storytelling. The frequent and unnecessary song placements further disrupt the pacing.
It is only in the second half that the narrative gains some traction as the mysteries surrounding the missing girls begin to unfold. However, the revelations lead to a familiar plot device involving one side kidnapping someone from the opposing side to achieve its goals. The execution is neither exciting nor convincing, with some portions turning unintentionally funny.
Nithin Sathya plays a doctor at the hospital who eventually emerges as the mastermind behind the conspiracy. He is connected to international drug lords and uses the hospital to run his business, with the money channelled into political parties as election funding. While this revelation connects the different narrative threads, the payoff lacks the punch required for an effective thriller.
Nithin Sathya has some unintentionally hilarious moments. His sarcastic delivery in a dialogue where he says, “Nee doctor-a vena irundhuko, nurse-a vena irundhuko, compounder-a vena irundhuko, yaara vena irundhuko.
Adha pathi enakku kavalai illa,” works well and draws laughter in the theatre. However, when the film attempts to establish him as a ruthless antagonist, neither the writing nor his performance provides the necessary gravitas. An intended elevation scene involving an elaborate gesture and a menacing dialogue ends up being another unintentionally funny moment.
Among the character arcs, the portions involving Preethi Asrani's family are perhaps the most convincing. Her father, who raises his two daughters single-handedly, brings warmth to the narrative.
In contrast, Mugen Rao's family background, involving his uncle played by Suresh Chakravarthy, adds little to the story beyond occasional legal assistance. The mother-daughter relationship between Tanya Hope and her mother, who owns the hospital, also lacks emotional depth.
Another major drawback is the absence of basic logic. Despite the film revolving around missing girls and an influential conspiracy, the police have very little role to play.
Although complaints are initially registered, the families take matters into their own hands and manage to find their girls without meaningful police intervention. The NIA eventually enters the picture to expose the international drug network. The interrogation sequence involving a doctor also resorts to a stereotypical portrayal of a Brahmin officer sporting a naamam, which feels unnecessary.
More disappointing is the way the film leaves one of its crucial subplots unexplained. The death of a little girl becomes an important narrative thread when Preethi Asrani's character discovers possible lapses in her treatment and surgery.
The incident is repeatedly brought up, making the audience expect a significant revelation about what happened at the hospital. However, when the mysteries are eventually unravelled, the film shifts its focus to the doctor's drug network without properly explaining the child's death or the alleged medical negligence. Leaving such an important thread unresolved is a major storytelling failure.
On a more interesting note, Preethi Asrani's character is portrayed as a proactive woman who records incidents on her phone and uploads them on social media. Her observation that even people who do not fear God have begun to fear social media becomes relevant as her recordings help expose those behind the incidents.
The film ends with a message about social responsibility and responsible social media usage, delivered through a selfie video. While the intention is understandable, the screenplay struggles to hold the audience's attention long enough for the message to resonate.
On the whole, Niram has a familiar storyline and a capable ensemble cast but fails to translate its premise into an engaging thriller. A few family portions and Nithin Sathya's sarcastic moments offer some entertainment, but the loose screenplay, lack of logic, unexplained subplot and underwhelming climax make this a disappointing outing.