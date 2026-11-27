The film also introduces election-related developments through posters, television debates and discussions about possible winners, creating an impression that a larger conspiracy is at play. However, the loose narration and several sequences that fail to generate curiosity weaken the storytelling. The frequent and unnecessary song placements further disrupt the pacing.

It is only in the second half that the narrative gains some traction as the mysteries surrounding the missing girls begin to unfold. However, the revelations lead to a familiar plot device involving one side kidnapping someone from the opposing side to achieve its goals. The execution is neither exciting nor convincing, with some portions turning unintentionally funny.

Nithin Sathya plays a doctor at the hospital who eventually emerges as the mastermind behind the conspiracy. He is connected to international drug lords and uses the hospital to run his business, with the money channelled into political parties as election funding. While this revelation connects the different narrative threads, the payoff lacks the punch required for an effective thriller.

Nithin Sathya has some unintentionally hilarious moments. His sarcastic delivery in a dialogue where he says, “Nee doctor-a vena irundhuko, nurse-a vena irundhuko, compounder-a vena irundhuko, yaara vena irundhuko.

Adha pathi enakku kavalai illa,” works well and draws laughter in the theatre. However, when the film attempts to establish him as a ruthless antagonist, neither the writing nor his performance provides the necessary gravitas. An intended elevation scene involving an elaborate gesture and a menacing dialogue ends up being another unintentionally funny moment.