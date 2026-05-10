Nine Vijay’s films that indicated his political plunge using storyline, songs, and dialogues

Master (2021)

Master follows JD, a college professor who struggles with drinking and doesn't care much about rules. He ends up at a juvenile home for a few months, where he discovers that a ruthless gangster is using the young boys as shields by making them take the blame for his crimes. JD eventually cleans up his act to protect the kids and fixes the broken system.

While it is an action drama, the movie dives deep into how criminals use politics and law to stay safe while sacrificing innocent juvenile prisoners' lives. The climax features a powerful speech at the juvenile home where JD speaks about how the system is rigged. He highlights how juveniles are exploited and used as tools by powerful people who never get their hands dirty. He also delivers sharp dialogues about liquor business, drugs, and questions the government's role in promoting alcohol, pointing out the irony of a system that profits from addiction while failing to protect the youth. It was a clear critique of how the government handles social issues. In a standout moment, the villain tries to lure JD into politics, but JD turns it down, saying that power isn't the only way to make a difference. The film also faced real-world heat when Income-Tax raids happened during the shooting, which many felt was a way to target the actor.

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Cast: Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video