Nimisha Sajayan reveals she gained 14 kg for ‘Babita Singh Reporting’, calls it a ‘nightmare’

The actress revealed that she gained nearly 14 kg for the character and described the experience of eating her way up to 8,000 calories a day as an “absolute nightmare”.

Nimisha, who plays Assistant Sub-Inspector Babita Singh in the Ambiecka Pandit directorial, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, told she weighed 58 kg when she was selected for the role.

She then began working with a team of professionals to gain weight specifically for the character, eventually reaching 72 kg.

Speaking about the transformation, Nimisha revealed, “Yes, I gained like almost 14 kgs for the character. I was 58 when I got selected, then we started working on the weight gain journey, so we had this set of professionals, Dr. Siddhant Karan and Chef Saif Dada. So first it started with 1,200 calories and it went up to like 8,000 calories.”