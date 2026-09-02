Nimisha Sajayan recalls impact of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, says men told her they started washing their own tiffins

The actress stressed that the film was never simply about portraying women as victims, but was instead intended to make audiences question the way women are treated and how their efforts are often taken for granted.

“It's not about bechari women, it was more about the way men treat women, how you take things for granted,” she added.

Nimisha was speaking about the film's impact when she was asked if she had watched its Hindi remake, Mrs, which starred Sanya Malhotra in the lead. The actress said she had not had the opportunity to watch it.

The Great Indian Kitchen was released directly on OTT in January 2021 and starred Nimisha alongside Suraj Venjaramoodu. The film revolved around an educated woman who enters an arranged marriage and gradually finds herself trapped in a deeply patriarchal household, where domestic chores, cooking and serving the men are treated as her unquestioned responsibilities.

Nimisha has now moved into another woman-centric story with Babita Singh Reporting, which premiered on August 28.

The film follows Babita, an underestimated police officer who becomes involved in investigating the murder of her childhood friend while simultaneously dealing with complications in her personal and marital life.