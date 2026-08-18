Nikkhil Advani's "The Revolutionaries" set for September 11 premiere on Prime Video

NEW DELHI: Prime Video's period drama "The Revolutionaries", starring Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada, will premiere worldwide on September 11, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.
Created and directed by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, the series is based on author Sanjeev Sanyal's book "Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom" and explores the lesser-known revolutionaries who played a role in India's freedom struggle, a press release said.
Set against the backdrop of India's freedom movement, "The Revolutionaries" follows four young revolutionaries -- Rash Behari Bose (Bam), Sachindra Nath Sanyal (Saraf), Pratibha Lahiri (Ranta) and Bagha Jatin (Pirzada).
Born in the aftermath of the 1857 revolt, the four characters are driven by their belief in justice, liberty and freedom as they embark on a dangerous path of armed resistance against the British Empire, according to the official logline.
Advani, known for shows such as "Freedom At Midnight", "Mumbai Diaries 26/11" and "Rocket Boys", said the project gave him an opportunity to bring lesser-known heroes of pre-independence India to audiences.
While inspired by real events and the accounts documented in Sanyal's book, Advani said the series has been approached as a character-driven action drama exploring rebellion, sacrifice, friendship and freedom.
"We have approached the series as a character-driven action drama that explores rebellion, sacrifice, friendship, and freedom through an emotional and cinematic lens. We have a successful long-standing relationship with Prime Video and it has been a wonderful experience to collaborate with the team again to bring this vision to life with the scale and creative ambition it deserves," the filmmaker said.
Prime Video India director and head of SVOD Originals Nikhil Madhok said the series brings together four "brave hearts" and their efforts to mobilise an armed resistance against the British Empire.
"'The Revolutionaries' is an adrenaline-fueled series, built around four brave hearts and their relentless efforts to mobilize a nationwide armed resistance against the British Empire," Madhok said.
Produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment, the series also features Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles.
"The Revolutionaries" will be available in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali.