Nikkhil Advani's "The Revolutionaries" set for September 11 premiere on Prime Video

Created and directed by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, the series is based on author Sanjeev Sanyal's book "Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom" and explores the lesser-known revolutionaries who played a role in India's freedom struggle, a press release said.

Set against the backdrop of India's freedom movement, "The Revolutionaries" follows four young revolutionaries -- Rash Behari Bose (Bam), Sachindra Nath Sanyal (Saraf), Pratibha Lahiri (Ranta) and Bagha Jatin (Pirzada).

Born in the aftermath of the 1857 revolt, the four characters are driven by their belief in justice, liberty and freedom as they embark on a dangerous path of armed resistance against the British Empire, according to the official logline.

Advani, known for shows such as "Freedom At Midnight", "Mumbai Diaries 26/11" and "Rocket Boys", said the project gave him an opportunity to bring lesser-known heroes of pre-independence India to audiences.