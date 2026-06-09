Nikhila Vimal plays Deepa in Arya's 'Ananthan Kaadu'

The poem that is recited in Tamil, when translated loosely, reads, "I swallowed all light to show up as a lightning in the sky! I was born in dry lands to make a revolution bloom. I was showered on blood-stained earth to make it smile. I turned into roots and then trees to grow and stand tall. I don't fall, fearing fate or deceit. I am the dense forest that continues to grow in length. I am a miracle."

The poem seems to define the traits of actor Arya's character in the film. From the poem in the title teaser, it is evident that Arya plays a character that is leading a rebellion and that he is fearless of both fate and deceit. The poem gives the impression that his character is the one that seeks to provide hope for those who are hopeless in the film.